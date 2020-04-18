‘This is my city, this is my block and I’m going to protect it’: Rockford woman catches escaped Portage inmates

ROCKFORD, Ill.– It’s not unusual for strangers to show up on the doorstep of Miss. Carly’s Place looking for help, but founder Carly Rice said she immediately noticed red flags when two men showed up at her non-profit Friday morning.

Miss. Carly’s Place is a non-profit that helps those in need with supplies, including food and clothing.

“They were only wearing thin thermal shirts and gray sweats, which I recognized to be prison issued. So, already I had a red flag raised,” Rice said. “When they took of their mask to talk, it was just one of the regular COVID masks, I was like holy cow. These are the prison escapees.”

This morning Carly recognized the two escaped convicts at her nonprofit and called the police while stalling them. Carly is famous in Rockford for her work with the community and she has an incredible story. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/0orZXCMIBO — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) April 17, 2020



Rice said when she stepped inside to get the pair coats and coffee, she called 911. She returned outside, while staying as calm as possible, as to not tip them off.

“We stood out there, smoked cigarettes and drank coffee with them until the police showed up,’ Rice said.

Rice said it felt like forever waiting for police, when in reality it was only a matter of minutes until they arrived.

“I saw the police starting to gather like two blocks away out of the corner of my eyes, and (the inmates) had no idea, because they were digging through a bin of clothes,” Rice said.

Once in custody, police said they identified the pair as Thomas Deering and James Newman using tattoos and pictures. Rockford Police Chief Daniel O’Shea said one inmate is insisting he isn’t who they say he is.

“It’s a picture, and by gosh, we can all look at a picture and say you’re sure that’s not you? Because it sure looks like you,” O’Shea said.

O’Shea applauded Rice for her quick thinking.

“It does take a lot of courage to recognize that somebody there could be dangerous and to step away and make a phone call,” O’Shea said. “That’s what we want every citizen to do.”

Rockford Police Dept. caught the two escaped convicts early this morning. A local nonprofit called after recognizing the two men. They’re being held at the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/zKKKdtn7WH — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) April 17, 2020



Although Rice said she did what needed to be done, she still feels a need to offer her support to the inmates.

“I didn’t make eye contact with them. I was actually trying to, because I wanted to apologize because I still think of these people as human beings,” Rice said.

Rice said she would like to write to Deering and Newman and offer them support. Rice said she ultimately had to call the police because the two men were convicted dangerous criminals.

“This is my block. This is my city. I’m going to do everything I can to protect it,” Rice said.

Deering and Newman will be held at the Winnebago County Jail until Columbia County Sheriff’s Office brings them back to Wisconsin.

