‘This is going to be for a long period of time’: Dane County officials issue warning ahead of ten day cold stretch

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. – Dane County officials are issuing a warning regarding Thursday’s winter storm.

While the storm is not the greatest in terms of snowfall, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said it’s what’s to follow that has him concerned.

“In the past, when we have some severe weather or cold weather, it usually lasts for a few days,” Parisi said during a press conference Thursday. “What’s different about this storm is really the duration of the challenge. Not only will we have a fairly significant snowstorm today with some ice underneath it, with the cold weather and the drifting, but the cold weather is going to go on for a really long time.”

Dane County Public Works Director Jerry Mandli said his crews will have 60 plows on the road, but wind gusts in the 25-35MPH range Thursday evening will result in blowing snow and possible drifting.

“This is going to be for a long period of time,” said Dane County Emergency Management Director Charles Tubbs. “We’re looking at least a week out or more that we’re looking for this cold weather to set in. We already have several inches of snow on the ground”

Temperatures over the next ten days are projected to stay in the single digits, with lows in the negatives.

“We ask that folks check in on their elderly friends or neighbors this week. Give them a call, see how they’re doing,” Parisi said.

“We cannot control weather, but we can control how we behave and deal with the situation,” Tubbs said. “If you don’t need to travel, we’re recommending not traveling.”

Casey Becker of Dane County Human Services said shelters are battling not only cold temperatures, but social distancing requirements for members, also.

“When we need to locate shelter space for folks,” she said. “We have that at top of mind to prevent spread or exposure to COVID 19. Our shelter agencies also have really good mitigation processes and health assessment processes.”

