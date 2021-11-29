‘This is a tricky conversation:’ Local health officials learning more about Omicron variant

by Anna Hansen

MADISON, Wis. — The pandemic has recently thrown yet another curveball at health officials in the form of the Omicron variant. Omicron was discovered just a few weeks ago in Botswana, where health officials sounded the alarm quickly. Now, officials are asking the important questions: How transmissible is this variant? How effective are vaccines against it? Does it cause severe illness? According to UW Health’s Dr. Dan Shirley, the answers to these questions are more complicated than a nasal swab.

“Step one is to see how widespread it is, so that’s what’s happening today, minute by minute,” said Shirley. “The questions of transmissibility, severity, and ‘does the vaccine work?’ is definitely the priority.”

He says it may take a bit for officials to fully figure out how best to address this strain of COVID, that it requires studying “what it actually does when humans get the disease.” While the health officials devote their time to finding answers, he says its best that the public at large continues masking, getting vaccinated, and social distancing.

“The everyday person can still rest assured that a lot of the things that we have been doing for preventing the spread are still effective,” said Shirley.

Echoing this opinion is Katarina Grande, Public Health’s COVID Data Team Lead.

“It’s sort of like preparing for a hurricane,” she said. “You’re boarding up your windows, you’re hoping it doesn’t come but by getting a vaccine and getting a booster you’re preparing for the storm.”

Grande added that it’s important to remain calm, as there’s no cause for alarm.

“It’s important to remember that it deserves attention, and not panic.”

