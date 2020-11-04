Thirteen campus-area residences violated gathering restrictions over Halloween weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Over Halloween weekend, at least 13 campus-area residences violated Dane County’s public health orders that limit the size of indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

According to Public Health Madison & Dane County, the health order violations came in the midst of record hospitalizations in Dane County. As of Wednesday, 142 people in Dane County are in the hospital due to the coronavirus. Thirty-five of those patients are in the ICU.

“People seem to make exceptions around friends and family, but this disease is tricky—you could feel fine and spread it to others. Unfortunately, the person you spread it to might not be so lucky. With the unprecedented level of disease in our community, it is more important now than ever to limit contact with others,” Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich said. “Gatherings both large and small pose a risk.”

PHMDC is working with UW-Madison, the Madison Police Department and the City of Madison Attorney’s Office to deliver summons and complaints to those who violated the public health orders. Offenders could face disciplinary action from the university and fines of up to $1,000 for each violation.

“COVID-19 continues to be an issue in our community, and hosting parties is contributing to the spread of the virus,” Marci Paulsen from the City of Madison’s Attorney’s Office said. “We will be moving forward with prosecution actions for as many gatherings as we can in order to drive home how important it is to follow public health orders.”

According to a news release, one gathering hosted over the weekend had 91 people in a single apartment.

“While large parties have the potential to be super-spreader events, gatherings that are smaller are also responsible for extending the duration of this pandemic,” Heinrich said. “Virtually connecting with friends and family members you don’t live with is the safest and best option.”

