Third Wisconsin prison experiences coronavirus outbreak

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says there’s been another coronavirus outbreak in a state prison.

The DOC says the Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility had 127 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners as of Monday.

Two other prisons, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution and Oshkosh Correctional Institution, are still in the midst of two large outbreaks. As of Monday, Kettle Moraine had 412 active cases among inmates and Oshkosh had 346.

Sturtevant is a small unit of Racine Correctional and is located adjacent to the larger prison. The facilities are counted as one prison on the DOC’s data dashboard.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.