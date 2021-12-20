Third victim identified in fatal October crash with semi-truck

by Kyle Jones

BRODHEAD, Wis. – The Green County Coroner’s Office identified a third person who was killed in a crash in October.

Officials said Evaristo Perez, 51, of Beloit was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck on the morning of October 9.

RELATED: Three people dead in crash with semi-truck

The Green County Sheriff’s Department said the driver, Jesus Velaquez, 42, ran a stop sign near State Highway 11/81 and County Highway GG before hitting the truck.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Velaquez and his passengers, Gustavo Martinez, 33, of South Beloit, Ill., and Perez, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Velaquez and Perez were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.