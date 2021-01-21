Third of Wisconsin police in survey report no body cameras

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than a third of Wisconsin law enforcement agencies that responded to a new survey said they don’t use body cameras.

The state Department of Justice released findings Thursday from a survey of 553 agencies conducted in November.

Of the 434 agencies who responded to the request, 160 said they do not use body cameras. Another 274 said they did.

Three-quarters of those agencies reported they have enough cameras so that every officer has a dedicated device. Other departments said officers exchange cameras during shift changes and not every officer uses one.

Twenty-six departments said their body-camera policy is not available to the public. Another 22 departments said they didn’t have any policy on body camera use.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.