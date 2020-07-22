‘Think we’re going to have a little fun this year? Oh, you betcha!:’ Brewers release hype video ahead of 2020 season

Christian Yelich drove in the game-winning run Monday against the Cubs.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — One hundred twenty days. That is how long we have been waiting for baseball.

The Brewers were preparing to start their 2020 season on March 26 against their rivals, the Chicago Cubs, when on March 17 the World Health Organization labeled COVID-19 as a pandemic.

Sports were put on hold, until the MLB and the players union decided on a 60-game season.

On Friday, the Milwaukee Brewers will have their first game of the season at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

Ahead of that match-up, the Brewers released a hype video on Twitter.

Forget your 162-game marathon, this right here is a sprint to the finish line. Sixty games, 66 days. Where every game, stakes are three-times as high. Where your season can change as faster than you can say ‘Oconomowoc.’ Yeah, there’s nothing old-fashioned about this. Sixty games to make your mark. Forty against our division. That’s 10 chances to ground the Redbirds and 10 more to raise that ‘L.’ We got 30-man rosters, new extra-inning rules and a DH in the NL. So sit back and watch us fly, like a hanging curve ball to Yelich, or Lo-Cain patrolling the outfield walls. Sure, this season might be different, but here in Wisco, different has never bothered us. Think we’re going to have a little bit of fun this year? Oh, you betcha.

Some rules will be different in the shortened season.

Usually only the AL has a designated hitter, but this season both the AL and NL will have one.

If games go into extra-innings, every half-inning after the ninth will begin with a runner on second base.

The Brewers will have their home opener on July 31 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

