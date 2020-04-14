Thieves crash stolen Honda into parked minivan, run from scene

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A group of young car thieves abandoned a stolen 2019 Honda CRV after a joyride left the vehicle significantly damaged Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, a witness saw four young men run off from the vehicle on Park Edge Drive. The theives had crashed the Honda into a parked minivan.

The witness reportedly told police one of the thieves appeared to be limping badly.

Police said the CRV had been left unlocked with keys inside when it was stolen from a Watts Road apartment on March 24.

