Thieves are targetting Toyota Prius cars to saw off catalytic converters

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are seeing an increase in thefts of catalytic converters. The exhaust emission control device reduces the toxic gases and pollutants in a car’s exhaust.

On Tuesday, data released from MPD crime analysts showed there were 47 catalytic converter theft cases reported since the beginning of the year. Several of those cases involved multiple cars in the same area, so police estimate more than 100 catalytic converters have been stolen so far.

There were 12 cases in the first 22 days of July, according to an incident report from Madison police.

The Toyota Prius is a frequent target. Madison police said 16 of the 47 cases have involved a Prius manufactured between 2004 and 2008.

Prius owner Paul Abramson said when he went to start his car two weeks ago, it made a loud sound “like listening to one of those race cars or hopped up cars.”

When he took it to his mechanic, she told him the catalytic converter and oxygen sensor were sawed off.

“They drive down the street at night — two people, one has a jack. They come and jack up your car. The other one rolls underneath it with a sawzall and zip zip and it’s done. And I think they probably go for Priuses because they’re small and everything that they’re looking for is right out in the open,” said Abramson.

He said he’s heard of this happening to other Prius owners, and wants more people to be aware.

“This is not a new thing. But you don’t really take anything really seriously or plan for it until it happens to you, and now I know,” said Abramson.

Fixing his Prius cost about $1,200 and Abramson said he was told parts are on backorder because this is so common.

Police said thieves often sell the catalytic converters to scrap yards for cash.

