Thieves allegedly steal six chainsaws from Montfort tree service

by Kyle Jones

MONTFORT, Wis. — Six chainsaws were stolen from a business in Montfort Sunday, Grant County Sheriff’s officials said.

The tools were in a bucket truck owned by Lonepine Tree Service. Officials said someone cut the locks to the truck’s storage compartment.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.