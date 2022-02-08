Thieves allegedly steal six chainsaws from Montfort tree service

MONTFORT, Wis. — Six chainsaws were stolen from a business in Montfort Sunday, Grant County Sheriff’s officials said.

The tools were in a bucket truck owned by Lonepine Tree Service. Officials said someone cut the locks to the truck’s storage compartment.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

