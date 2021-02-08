Thief steals purse from woman walking in parking lot, MPD says

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a woman’s purse was stolen Sunday morning.

According to an incident report, a woman was walking across a parking lot in the 200 block of Junction Road when a person jumped out a stolen vehicle and ripped a purse from her left hand.

The report said the woman was also injured.

Police said the thief then went back to the stolen car and drove off.

