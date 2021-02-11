Thief steals purse from woman outside Madison gym, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A 67-year-old woman had her purse pulled off her shoulder and stolen outside of a Madison gym, police said.

The woman was leaving the Princeton Club on Watts Rd. around noon Wednesday when the incident happened.

The woman said a silver SUV pulled up beside her car as she was putting away her backpack and purse. A passenger grabbed the woman’s bag off her shoulder, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The woman’s credit card was used at a nearby store before she was able to cancel them, the release said.

Police said the silver SUV involved was recently reported stolen out of Oregon, Wis.

