Thief in car drags 15-year-old holding cellphone in Facebook Marketplace sale gone awry, MPD says

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A man stole a cellphone from a 15-year-old girl the night of Aug. 26 after the suspect agreed to buy it from the teen who listed the phone on Facebook Marketplace.

The teen traveled from Clinton, Wisconsin to Madison with an older sibling to meet the suspect in the East Towne Mall parking lot where they had agreed to make the exchange, according to an incident report.

When the teen walked up to the man’s vehicle in the parking lot, the man reportedly grabbed the phone and drove off instead of paying for it. As the thief drove off, he dragged the girl a short distance while she tried to get her phone back, police said.

The teen told police the man drove his vehicle into several parked cars as he drove off.

Madison police are using social media and other evidence to continue their investigation.

