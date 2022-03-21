‘They’re not alone in this journey’: Madison police staff raise money for LGBTQ+ teens

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officers are tasked with protecting the community, and a group of MPD staff is putting its focus on reaching Madison’s LGBTQ+ kids.

Members of the MPD Pride group spent Sunday afternoon getting to know people in the community at a pop-up event.

The group was raising money and awareness for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’re a good touch point,” said Nicki Stapleton. “If people feel more comfortable speaking to one of us in the course of dealing with any kind of police matter, that’s kind of what we’re here for.”

MPD Pride is partnering with Dane County non-profit Briarpatch Youth Services.

Briarpatch executive director Gloria Reyes said she thinks of LGBTQ+ teens mental health and hopes efforts like this one by MPD help provide them that support.

“To see that the community is in support of them and that they’re not alone in this journey,” Reyes said.

If you would like to donate to the ‘Teens Like Us’ program, visit the Madison Community Policing Foundation’s website and put ‘Pride’ in the description box.

