‘They are looking for opportunities’: Auto thefts up 20% over 2020, Madison police say

by Brad Hamilton

MADISON, Wis. — Auto thefts are often referred to as a crime of opportunity.

Right now, thieves in Madison are finding plenty of opportune time to cash in.

On Tuesday morning, a Madison woman, who wanted to remain nameless for her privacy, became the latest victim in a year that has seen its fair share of car-related crimes.

Someone stole her black Chevrolet Camero while her family was unloading groceries into their home on the city’s east side.

“I was in shock for a moment! Like, this has never happened to me before,” she told News 3 Now.

The car she worked hard to earn is now gone without a trace.

It’s a brutal feeling at a brutal time in her life.

“It meant everything. It’s cold, the holidays are coming up. That was like the worst thing you could do at this moment,” she said.

So far this year, there have been more than 750 auto thefts in Madison, a number Madison Police Capt. Mike Hanson said is up 20% compared to 2020.

“Unfortunately, there are several people that are out there doing this. They are stealing cars. They are looking for opportunities,” Hanson said.

Hanson believes arresting those responsible is key to putting an end to this issue.

On Monday, police announced they arrested a 16-year-old boy they believe is tied to numerous carjackings and break-ins on the city’s west side between August and October. Police also issued a warrant for another 16-year-old last week.

Despite making progress in solving the cases, Hanson wants the community to do its best to limit the opportunity for crime.

“Not leaving a car unlocked with it running for a long period of time and also, understanding your surroundings,” Hanson said. “Where you are parking your car, is it well lit?”

Anyone with information about the latest stolen car should call police.

