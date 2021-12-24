These creative advent calendars might inspire your next one

Amy Stanford — who is a Madison mom, an interior design enthusiast, a mouse house maker and a cake baker among many other titles — has outdone herself year after year on the Christmas advent calendars she’s crafted inside her home. Her large-scale installations have become a hit with her kids, Paige, Edith, Claire and Ben, who get prompts like “write a letter to Santa” or tiny trinkets in the interactive calendars. The magazine featured the home of Stanford and her husband, Chris, in the April 2021 issue.

Here are the last three advent calendars Stanford has created:

2021’s Paper Lanterns



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Stanford (@houseofsparrows)

2020’s Paper Village

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Stanford (@houseofsparrows)

2019’s Branch and Boxes



BONUS ADVENT IDEA: Check out this giant advent calendar created by Cedar & Spice, a local event and brand designer and fabricator!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cedar & Spice (@cedar_and_spice)

Feeling inspired yet?

