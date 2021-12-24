These creative advent calendars might inspire your next one
Madison mom Amy Stanford creates magazine-worthy advent calendar concepts for her kiddos
Amy Stanford — who is a Madison mom, an interior design enthusiast, a mouse house maker and a cake baker among many other titles — has outdone herself year after year on the Christmas advent calendars she’s crafted inside her home. Her large-scale installations have become a hit with her kids, Paige, Edith, Claire and Ben, who get prompts like “write a letter to Santa” or tiny trinkets in the interactive calendars. The magazine featured the home of Stanford and her husband, Chris, in the April 2021 issue.
Here are the last three advent calendars Stanford has created:
View this post on Instagram
2020’s Paper Village
View this post on Instagram
BONUS ADVENT IDEA: Check out this giant advent calendar created by Cedar & Spice, a local event and brand designer and fabricator!
View this post on Instagram
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.