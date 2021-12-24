These creative advent calendars might inspire your next one

Madison mom Amy Stanford creates magazine-worthy advent calendar concepts for her kiddos
Andrea Behling,
Posted:
Updated:
by Andrea Behling
Advent Main
All photos by Amy Stanford

Amy Stanford — who is a Madison mom, an interior design enthusiast, a mouse house maker and a cake baker among many other titles — has outdone herself year after year on the Christmas advent calendars she’s crafted inside her home. Her large-scale installations have become a hit with her kids, Paige, Edith, Claire and Ben, who get prompts like “write a letter to Santa” or tiny trinkets in the interactive calendars. The magazine featured the home of Stanford and her husband, Chris, in the April 2021 issue.

Here are the last three advent calendars Stanford has created:

2021’s Paper Lanterns
Thumbnail Image1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amy Stanford (@houseofsparrows)

2020’s Paper Village

Thumbnail Image1 1 Thumbnail Image3Thumbnail Image4

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amy Stanford (@houseofsparrows)

2019’s Branch and Boxes
Thumbnail Image0 3

 

BONUS ADVENT IDEA: Check out this giant advent calendar created by Cedar & Spice, a local event and brand designer and fabricator!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cedar & Spice (@cedar_and_spice)

Feeling inspired yet?
Magazine footer that says "Like this article, get so much more by subscribing"

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories