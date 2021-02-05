Theron Stanley White

MADISON – T. Stanley “Stan” White, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

Stan was born in August 1941 to Donald J. and Alice Post White in Berwyn, Ill., later moving with his family to Blue Mounds, Wis. Stan attended high school at Olney Friends School in Barnesville, Ohio, graduating in the class of 1959. Stan and Kathryn (Sidwell) White were married in June 1962 and have lived together as one for over 58 years.

Stan attended UW-Madison and graduated in 1963 with a degree in electrical engineering. He pursued and achieved Professional Engineer licenses in five states. He and Kathy then worked for Olney Friends School as faculty, Stan being a Conscientious Objector during the Vietnam War doing his alternative service as a member of the Facilities team and Faculty. They later lived in Austin, Minn., where Stan worked for Hormel as an engineer and Appleton, Wis., where he was the Plant Operations Director at Appleton Memorial Hospital. After moving to Madison, Wis., in 1978 Stan started his own engineering firm and was heavily involved with the Wisconsin Hospital Engineers Association (WHEA). Stan worked in Saudi Arabia for two years on the build site of the King Saud University, starting in 1983. Stan completed his engineering career with 17 years at the State of Wisconsin in the Department of Administration, Division of Facilities Development.

Stan was a longtime, very active member of the Madison Friends Meeting (Quaker). Stan earned his single engine pilot license during college. He enjoyed flying for many years. While living in Appleton, he discovered sailing, later owning his own small sailboat. He enjoyed taking his family sailing in Madison and other Wisconsin waters. He served Camp Woodbrooke, a small Quaker children’s camp, as Treasurer and Board member for 15 years, until he passed.

Stan is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Stephanie (Brian) Sieger, Becki (Stephen) White and Dan (Tracey) White; his brother, Marsh (Helen) White; four granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald J. and Alice Post White; his stillborn daughter, Johnnie Christine White; and his sister, Wilda Winifred White.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Details will be available on his obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com once it is scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, Stan requested that donations be made to one of the following organizations on his behalf: Olney Friends School (https://www.olneyfriends.org/support-olney/), Camp Woodbrooke (http://www.campwoodbrooke.org/donations.php) or the Madison Friends Meeting Renovation Project Fund (https://www.fgcquaker.org/cloud/madison-friends-meeting/resources/financing-meetinghouse-renovation).

