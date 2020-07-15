Theresa V. Wilson

Theresa Victoria (Brickl) Wilson, 94, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died peacefully, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home.

Private family services will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Theresa V. Wilson Memorial fund and mailed to the Melby Funeral Home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Theresa was born on December 22, 1925, daughter of Joseph and Rosanna (Meixelsperger) Brickl. She was united in marriage to George Wilson on March 4, 1946. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2008, one day prior to celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with family. No space was ever too small to have all 53 family members together and she was always ready for a good card game. She was a self-taught seamstress, most recently sewing hundreds of face masks for family and friends.

Theresa is survived by four daughters, Marilyn (Terry) Monahan, Maxine (Steve) Lane, Eileen (Gary) Engelke, all of Platteville; and Pam (Tim) Farnham, of Wichita, KS; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Theresa was one of thirteen children and is survived by one sister, Agnes (John) Long of Menasha; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her husband, George; eleven siblings; and one granddaughter.