Theresa ‘Terry’ Foss

by Site staff

SAUK CITY – Theresa “Terry” Mary Kathryn Foss, age 71, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the University Hospital. Terry was born on August 1, 1950 to Herbert and Dorothy Foss. She graduated from Edgewood High School in 1969. She later achieved a degree in nursing administration from UW Eau Claire. Terry worked many years in health care, wearing many different hats. She loved the Green Bay Packers, the Brewers, camping, and fishing. She was one of the best fisherwoman we knew!

Terry is survived by her partner and the love of her life for over 30 years, Terry McElhatton; daughter, Tammy McElhatton (Doug Stewert); sister-in-law, Patricia Foss; and along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Terry is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Dorothy Foss; brothers, Herbie Jr., and Gregory Foss; sister, Cecelia (Jack) Haug; and nephew, John Haug.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison from 1PM until 3PM.

A special thanks to the staff at the University Hospital for their care of Terry in her last few days.

