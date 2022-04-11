‘There’s some resistance’: Wisconsin, nationwide nursing home staff booster rates lag behind

MADISON, Wis. — On par with the national average, just 48% of nursing home staff in Wisconsin have accepted a COVID-19 booster shot, months after they became available to the general public.

The acceptance rate lags behind Wisconsin’s general vaccinated population, where over half of those who are vaccinated have accepted a booster shot. It also lags the residents that nursing home employees care for; federal data shows an average of 83% of nursing home residents in Wisconsin have accepted a booster shot.

“As we talk to our directors of nursing in the field, there is vaccine fatigue out there,” John Sauer of LeadingAge Wisconsin said, an advocacy group representing many of the state’s roughly 350 nursing homes. “People have said, ‘I’ll get vaccinated but I’m gonna delay or think about or put off being boosted.'”

The booster acceptance rate varies widely by rural or urban facilities, Sauer said.

In Dane County, for example, many facilities meet the 45% average threshold or higher, but some appear to lag far behind–registering booster rates of 20% or less. However, reporting delays and a new and difficult federal data reporting system may account for some unusually large discrepancies, Sauer noted.

“By and large, I think the trend is accurately portrayed by the federal database,” he added. Getting nursing home staff in line with the federal mandate (albeit some qualified for medical or religious exemptions in Wisconsin) was a massive project on its own, he explained.

“That’s taken a lot of time and attention, education, some incentive programs, really meeting with individuals sometimes one-on-one to talk about why they should be vaccinated, why it’s in their best interest as a health care provider.”

At Skaalen Retirement Services in Stoughton, registered to serve almost 100 residents, they just hit the 65% booster mark–up from 60% last week. CEO Kris Krentz explained that for some, it’s been difficult to book appointments, and sometimes staff don’t self-report the update in their vaccination status for a few weeks. The facility has a vaccination clinic scheduled next week, he noted, which will help continue to increase their rates.

“I guess I’m not surprised,” he said of the overall lagging trend. “It was a chore just to get staff vaccinated after the mandate.”

The national and statewide federal data isn’t based on every facility in a state, however. As of April 11, only 57% of Wisconsin’s nursing home facilities had reported their booster data to the federal government.

“It’s taking a lot of education,” Sauer said. “There’s some resistant to going beyond the [initial] vaccine.”