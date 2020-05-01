‘There’s some really great opportunities’: Rep. Pocan points to private industry to fill testing shortfalls

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is working with other national lawmakers to put together another round of relief for Americans.

Pocan said the next relief package looks to help those who were not helped by the CARES act.

He said democrats are pushing for increased protection for frontline workers, more money for the postal service and giving billions for local and tribal governments.

Another priority for Pocan is increasing testing in Wisconsin.

He said the federal government has only supplied a fraction of what the Evers administration has requested, and that’s where our private partners can help out.

“There’s some really great opportunities,” Pocan said. “And having companies like Exact Sciences in our backyard, that’s making up for where the federal government has failed in getting the supplies to the state. They can do 60,000 tests a week right now and they think they can crank up to 120,000 if Wisconsin can get a significant portion of those which I think we can we can really be a leader in the entire Midwest.”

Pocan and health experts say increasing testing is key to knowing who is infected with the virus, which will allow more focused control and push up economic reopening.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments