‘There’s a pattern of killing Black people’: Rev. Jackson calls for indictments against 3 Kenosha officers in Blake shooting

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — American civil rights activist and Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., along with elected officials and community leaders in Southeastern Wisconsin, called for three Kenosha police officers to be held accountable after Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in the back on Sunday.

Officials with the NAACP said they are desperate for relief and called the shooting “appalling.”

During the a news conference in Kenosha on Thursday, Jackson urged demonstrators to protest peacefully.

“I would say to citizens of this area, be nonviolent and disciplined, not because they’re scared, but because they’re smart,” Jackson said. “They want to use the riots as commercials for this president. We will not let them use the fires as commercials.”

Jackson spoke alongside leaders of the Wisconsin NAACP, the Urban League, and League of United Latin American Citizens. He said there’s a connection between the shooting of Blake and the killings of other Black people in America in recent years.

“There’s a pattern of killing Black people,” Jackson said. “When (Dylan) Roof killed nine Black people in the church in Charleston, South Carolina, police took him to get a hamburger before taking him to jail. He walked away. The killer walked away free. When George Floyd was killed in Minnesota, the killer went home that night.”

Jackson called on the Wisconsin attorney general to move quickly in Blake’s case and indict Sheskey and the two officers who were with him when Sheskey shot Blake seven times.

“We deserve better than this. We must protest until the three of them have been indicted,” Jackson said. “They must not sleep at home at night in comfort.”

He also called out Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth for what Jackson said were racist comments, which Jackson called a “climate setter,” that Beth allegedly made in 2018.

Local leaders who spoke said the community is desperate for relief, and that police must be held to a greater standard and accountability.

