‘There is much sadness in our community today’: Dane Co. Executive Parisi condemns shooting of 11-year-old girl

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released a statement Thursday condemning the recent gun violence that led to an 11-year-old girl being shot in the head on Tuesday.

“Our hearts are broken by the senseless violence committed against Anisa Scott. No family deserves the pain that has been inflicted upon this child and her loved ones,” Parisi said. “As a father, I can only imagine the anguish Anisa’s family is experiencing.”

Scott’s family announced Wednesday night that the 11-year-old would be taken off life support Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of East Washington and Lexington Avenues at around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police said shots were fired from one vehicle to another. Police believe the girl was riding in the car of the intended target.

“There is much sadness in our community today, and for good reason,” Parisi said. “Now, more than ever, we need to be there for one another, and most importantly, for Anisa’s family.”

