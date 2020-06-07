‘There is a need’: Madison woman protects peaceful, youth protesters

MADISON, Wis.– In a group of youth protesters that have been leading conversations of change at the Wisconsin State Capitol each night this week, is a woman who has dedicated her time to make sure the events remain safe and peaceful.

While there’s no specific title for Ebony Anderson-Carter’s role at protests led by “Madison For Black Lives,” she could be referred to as a peacekeeper, a middle man, or a mediator.

“I’m just out here making sure that the agitators and the people out here that don’t appreciate (the protesters), that don’t see how beautiful (the protesters) are, that they stay away from (them), and that this city understands these kids out here are doing something positive that shouldn’t be disrupted,” Anderson-Carter said.

Anderson-Carter is really just a mother, a friend and a community member who volunteers nightly to help these youth make change.

“There is a need. You don’t have to have a paycheck to fill a void when it is in your own community,” Anderson-Carter said.

After organizers call an end to the peaceful protest, Anderson-Carter makes sure everyone gets home safely, and is always the last person to leave.

“Everybody knows my rules,” Anderson-Carter said. “When you’re leaving (for) home tonight, leave together. If police confront you or ask you questions, just let them know you are peacefully protesting. Say my name. Let them know you were with me.”

The job doesn’t end after everyone goes home. Anderson-Carter said she calls the Madison Police Department every night to check if anyone from the peaceful protest was arrested or needs bail.

Anderson-Carter also participates in protests during the day, speaking at both Meriter Hospital and SSM Health before joining the youth protest on Saturday.

The next speaker is Ebony Anderson Carter, a Madison woman who has been out at the capitol square each night, staying until the very end, to make sure the kids participating in peaceful protest are able to stay safe.



“I am very tired,” Anderson-Carter said. “I have not slept at all today.”

Anderson-Carter said the youth inspire her, and she invites everyone to come here their messages.

“The outside world won’t know that unless they come into their community and figure that out,” Anderson-Carter said.



There is not a Madison For Black Lives protest planned for Sunday night, but they plan to return next week with more protests and conversations on policy change, according to Anderson-Carter.

