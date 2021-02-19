Theodore J. “Teddy” Klade

Site staff by Site staff

TEDDY’S LIVESTREAM SERVICE WILL BEGIN AT 11 A.M. CST on MONDAY, FEB. 22, 2021

TO VIEW: SCROLL DOWN TO THE EVENTS, AND UNDER THE LIVESTREAM SERVICE CLICK ON “WATCH EVENT”, or CLICK ON TRIBUTE WALL (above) AND SELECT “WATCH NOW”.

MADISON – Theodore J. “Teddy” Klade, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, at this time only 40 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required.

A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.