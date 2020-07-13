Theodore Carl “Ted” Feierabend

MADISON – On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Dr. Theodore “Ted” Feierabend changed his residency at the age of 95 3/4.

He is now residing in heaven with his beloved wife, Jane. He was surrounded by his loving family when he passed peacefully. Known for his compassion, storytelling, innovations, faith, and passion for bible study, he will be missed by many lives that he touched around the world. In his lifetime, he traveled around the world many times over, aside from serving in India and Afghanistan, visiting numerous other countries.

Ted was born in Bilaspur, British India, becoming the fourth generation of missionaries in India. He was the eldest surviving child of Marie (Nottrott) and Herman Feierabend. He met his dearest wife, Jane (Hein), at Elmhurst College, served in the U.S. Army in the Philippines and Japan, and married her immediately after coming home in 1946. He then went to Washington University in St. Louis to pursue his medical degree. Upon finishing he was called to serve as a medical missionary in central India. His education was continually growing, receiving his plastic surgery boards from UW Med School in Madison. Then began a school of plastic surgery in the Punjab, and later in Afghanistan. In his long medical missionary career, ending in 1989, he touched the lives of countless people through providing medical care and training. He is continuing to teach by donating his body to medical science. Ted and Jane were happily married for 69 years, volunteering in various churches and ministries throughout retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings (Paul, Louise, and Ruth), and his loving wife, but has left behind his surviving siblings, Herb and Barbra (Ford).

Also surviving are their five wonderful children: Dr. Lee, Jim, Pastor Lois (Rosko), Bruce, and Mary (Girard), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, among many others they took under their wing.

Family and loved ones are hoping to celebrate his life perhaps in October.

In lieu of flowers, please consider volunteering your time to a community need in honor of him.

