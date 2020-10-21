Thelma Mae Schumacher

Thelma Mae “Toots” Schumacher ,93, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Jefferson Memory Care.

Thelma was born in rural Whitewater on December 19, 1926; daughter of William and Louise (Punzel) Hartwig. She was a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, and had been employed by the late Bettersox Knitting Co.

On April 23, 1949 she married Lawrence Schumacher at Cold Spring Lutheran Church in Cold Spring. She was a very good home maker.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; three daughters, Sharon (Robert) Cloute, Debra (Larry) Turner and Jody (Brian) Armstrong all of Fort Atkinson, WI and two sons, Duane (Pam) Schumacher of Cottage Grove, WI and Gerald (Katie) Schumacher of Kokomo, IN. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Bradley (Kim Garret) Schumacher and Aaron (Jessica Pasch) Schumacher, Joshua (Jennie) Schumacher, Alex McConnaghy, Sara McConnaghy, Jason Turner, Ashley (Dylan) Carstens, Jennifer (Chris) Mullen, Jordan (Max Barry) Armstrong and Jacob Armstrong; two step grandchildren, Vanessa Schumacher and Madelyn Schumacher; five great grandchildren, Dante Logsdon, Aidan Medianik, Isla Turner, Carter Mullen and Lydia Schumacher; and many nieces and nephews. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Terrie Schumacher; two sisters, Lucille (Walter) Buckingham and Betty Beeler and two brothers, Irving (Luella) Hartwig and Norman (Artilla) Hartwig.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery until time of service.