Thelma M. Koehler

Thelma Marie Koehler aged 88, died peacefully at Pine Villa Memory Care in Prairie du Sac on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

She was born October 27, 1931 in Melrose, WI, the daughter of the late William and Esther (Nash) Busse. She met her future husband George, in Black River Falls, and were united in marriage on January 31, 1952 at Fort McCoy, near Tomah, WI. Shortly after their marriage, the couple moved to Baraboo, WI, and proceeded to start their family, eventually having four sons, Steve, Stuart, Scott ( who died in infancy) and Shawn.

After working at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant between Baraboo and Sauk Prairie for a period, George and Thelma moved their growing family (trailer and all) to a home in Grubers Grove on Lake Wisconsin. Their they raised their family, with Thelma managing the home, and George working as a route salesman for the Celo Bottling Company in Sauk City. After the death of the owner Ted Diehl, George and Thelma purchased the business in September 1968. They owned and operated the Celo Bottling Company until George’s death in 2006. Through lots of hard work, determination, and adversity, they built a thriving business that serviced a 3-county area. As most self-employed businesspeople, they had to be jack of all trades, with the whole family pitching in, along with the help of some full-time and part time employees. Thelma did the bookkeeping, fielded calls, helped with the bottling, loaded, and unloaded trucks, you name it, she would do it! She even worked several part-time jobs outside of the business to help support the family.

Thelma and George loved traveling the back roads of Wisconsin, stopping to eat at a variety of Mom and Pop Restaurants, and shopping at Antique Stores and Flea Markets. The always did a little marketing of their business on their visits, so over time, they became known as “King George and “Queen Thelma” because of the countless friendships, acquaintances, customers and even complete strangers that touched their lives. After George’s death, Thelma continued to live in the living quarters above the business, and could be seen daily walking her pet dog, greeting everyone she met on the street, tending her garden in the back of the property, decorating the display window facing Water Street with seasonal displays and doting over her massive doll collection. She enjoyed knitting and making doll clothes, watching NASCAR and country music shows, hosting holiday dinners and visits from family and friends.

Thelma really appreciated the nieces, nephews and extended family that kept in contact with her or paid a visit over her lifetime. After a heart attack in 2015, she moved back to Baraboo to live with her son Stuart, and fiancé’ Julie, in an apartment behind the main house. Then, in May 2020, she left for an extended visit with her son Shawn, and wife Linda, but health complications necessitated a move to Pine Villa in August 2020. Although she loved her family very much, and was so proud of them all, her time among us just gradually slipped away.

She is survived by sons, Steve (Sandy Fuchs) Koehler of Sauk City, Stuart (Julie Hearley) Koehler of Baraboo, Shawn (Linda) Koehler of Oak Creek; a brother, Ernest (Kathy) Busse of Waterford; a sister, Lorraine Busse of Melrose; a cousin, Darwin Busse of Grey Lake; Step-grandchildren, David and Monica Schroeder of Brandon; 4 step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lester; a sister, Wanda; an infant son Scott; a brother in-law, Orlean; and her faithful companion in her later years, her Shih Tzu, Joey.

A visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday Oct 1, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City, WI

A private graveside ceremony will be held for her immediate family, followed by a private family celebration of life.

We would like to thank the nursing and medical staffs in Baraboo, Care givers Pamela Roundy, and Linda of Oak Creek and Prairie du Sac for her care, and especially to Agrace Hospice for their help, attention and support of Thelma and her family in her final days.

