Thelma M. (Hart) Zerbel Bender

Thelma M. (Hart) Zerbel Bender, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Meriter Hospital.

She was born on June 26, 1937, in Willow Township, Wis., the daughter of Leslie M. and Catharine E. (Parfrey) Hart. Thelma graduated from Richland Center High School in 1955. In July of 1955, she married Vaughn M. Bender with whom she raised two sons, Gary and Bruce. Vaughn preceded her in death in 1995. In September 2003, she married Allen Zerbel.

Above all, Thelma loved spending time with her family, including but not limited to her brothers and sisters, her children, and grandchildren. She was also an avid scuba diver with Vaughn and their sons. She loved watching and reading current events with Allen. You could always count on her to make the most amazing cakes for her grandchildren. She loved giraffes and enjoyed crocheting for friends and family and she was an avid gardener.

Thelma is survived by her husband, Allen; sons, Bruce (Miriam) Bender and Gary (Dawn) Bender; step-daughter, Marjorie (Tom) Lindow; step-sons, Gordon (Vicki) Zerbel and Jack (Marie) Zerbel; granddaughters, LeAnna (Travis) Bender, Allison Bender and Astrid Bender; grandsons, Neil Bender and Theo (Deanna) Bender; step-granddaughters, Kathryn (Jackson) Wynne and Emily Zerbel; step-grandson, David (Katherine) Lindow; step-great-granddaughter, Jacelyn Wynne; and many dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Vaughn M. Bender; two brothers, Lawrence (“Bud”) and Baron (“Buzz”); and six sisters, Darlene, Virgina, Sharon (“Sherry”), Lesta, Marilyn and Carolyn.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with the Rev Elisa Brandt presiding. Luncheon will follow at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

