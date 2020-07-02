Thelma Ione (Erickson) McKenzie

April 7, 1924 ~ July 1, 2020 / Thelma McKenzie, age 96 of Ingleside Nursing and Rehab Center, formerly of the rural Blanchardville/Hollandale area, died early Wednesday morning, July first at Ingleside.

In these days of COVID-19, if you don’t wish to travel, or if you have special memories of Thelma, please consider leaving the family a short video with a notebook computer or a smart phone by going to the following link:

https://www.sendhugs.com/record/AjfQpiYHJQU/Thelma-McKenzie

A visitation observing social distancing will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at Blanchard Hall on Main Street in Blanchardville.

A private family funeral will follow on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with burial in Middlebury Cemetery in rural Barneveld.

Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family.

Online memories, video greetings and condolences can be shared with the family at saetherfuneralservice.com.