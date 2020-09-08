The Wisconsin Book Festival goes virtual

The live talks by writers have moved online — including the annual fall event, set for Oct. 15-17.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

The Wisconsin Book Festival runs year-round but culminates with a fall celebration that attracts thousands of people to readings by local and national authors. Like many other events, the live talks by writers have moved online — including the annual fall event, set for Oct. 15-17.

Festival organizers have announced the participation, among others, of American poet Nikki Giovanni, Moroccan novelist Laila Lalami and Jennifer Palmieri, author of “She Proclaims: Our Declaration of Independence from a Man’s World.”

In advance of that event, three authors will do livestream talks this month. At 7 p.m. on Sept. 23, longtime Madison resident and activist Richard Wagner will discuss his new book “Coming Out, Moving Forward: Wisconsin’s Recent Gay History.” This is a follow-up to his 2019 book “We’ve Been Here All Along: Wisconsin’s Early Gay History.”

On Sept. 17, Ghana native Yaa Gyasi will talk about her novel “Transcendent Kingdom,” and on Sept. 21, Democratic strategist Paul Begala will share the strategy he lays out in “You’re Fired: The Perfect Guide to Beating Donald Trump.”

These and previously recorded talks can be found on the streaming service Crowdcast. To watch past talks by writers, go to wisconsinbookfestival.org.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.