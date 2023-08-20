MONROE, Wis.-- Last December, Josh and Darci Wilson started delivering home cooked meals to hungry families in need.
Now with help from local businesses and other neighbors, the Wilson’s serve up to 18 families every month– with as many as six servings per household.
"We are not expecting anything in return," Josh Wilson said.
It all began with a simple Facebook post on the Monroe neighbors helping neighbors page.
“It just grew like wildfire,” Darci Wilson said.
To this day, Josh posts upcoming deliveries online for anyone to respond. Some people reach out for a meal and others comment to donate materials and food.
"You know everybody sometimes needs a helping hand, and I know when I was a kid, we needed that," Josh Wilson said.
Josh ensures that the identity of each family remains private. No one should feel ashamed to ask for food, Josh said.
With three daughters, the Wilson’s are teaching their family the impact of kindness. Those family values hit close to home for Josh and his upbringing.
For him, this act of kindness has a deeper meaning. By helping hungry families, Josh commemorates his mother, who died in 2018. She was a single mom who always made sure her only son had plenty to eat.
"When I go out and deliver the meals I think about her, I miss her... it just kind of makes me feel a little closer to her for a bit," Josh Wilson said.
The Wilson family continues spreading kindness in her honor.
"She was a strong woman, that's what I would say" Darci said.
"She always wanted to help people so that's just a way for me to make sure I am sharing her spirit," Josh said.
It's a reminder -- loss, can transform into love... or a homemade meal, when it's needed most.
