The WIAA releases sport-specific guidelines for restarting sports

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

Madison, Wis. — The WIAA released its sport-specific guidelines for restarting sports.

The 44 page document includes recommendations for 14 sports offered to students by the WIAA.

In the report, WIAA said each district/program should consult with their local health officials to determine which risk level they are in order to start sports safely.

The WIAA laid out social distancing guidelines for each sport as well as what kind of drills can be done based off of high, moderate or low risk levels for each sport.

The guidelines also include sanitizing equipment before and after use.

They also recommend fans, coaches and officials wear masks during competition and practices.

To view the sport-specific guidelines, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments