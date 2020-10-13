The Village Green in Middleton announces temporary closure

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Starting Sunday, The Village Green Bar & Grill will be temporarily closed.

According to an email from its owners, the restaurant will be closing due to the owners’ concern for employees and the general public.

“Due to our concern for the safety of our employees and the general public, we will remain closed until such time as it becomes safe for us all to be together again,” the email said.

The owners thanked their employees and customers hoping to open again when it’s safe.



