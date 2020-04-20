The Tin Fox on Monroe Street closes Monday

Photo by Maija Inveiss The Tin Fox makes its curds with a pancake batter and glazes the curds with 100% pure maple syrup.

After nearly two years on Monroe Street, The Tin Fox will be closing its doors Monday.

The Tin Fox, along with its Monday pop-up restaurant, The Angry Rooster, opened in May 2018 in the space that formerly housed the Freiburg Gastropub.

The Tin Fox served locally sourced, American-style cuisine. Some items included pancake-battered cheese curds, duck Ruben and lobster rolls.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us since we opened. The sharing of your lives and stories gave us tiny glimpses into your world and we are honored that you spent time with us,” a Facebook post says.



