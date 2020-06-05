The Thirsty Goat fires general manager for inflammatory Facebook posts, donates $5,000 to local non-profit

MADISON, Wis. — The owner of The Thirsty Goat has fired the restaurant’s general manager after she published “insensitive, dangerous and unacceptable” posts on her personal Facebook page Thursday night.

The restaurant’s owner posted on Facebook on Friday to denounce the former employee’s actions.

“We will not tolerate and do not condone racism in our business,” Owner of The Thirsty Goat Dave Schutz said in a Facebook post. “We own the actions of the general manager and apologize for the harm caused to our community.”

In addition to firing the general manager, Schutz announced the restaurant is donating $5,000 to Urban Triage in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

