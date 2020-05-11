The Sylvee launches new campaign to share residents’ favorite concert memories

MADISON, Wis. — The Sylvee is launching a new campaign to help bring a sense of joy to the Madison community while live performances are put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of The Sylvee Hearts Project, the concert venue is asking people to cut out paper hearts and share their favorite concert memory. The hearts will be used to decorate the venue’s front windows as a way to boost the community’s spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sylvee shared a post on Facebook with instructions on how to submit homemade hearts.

The hearts can be sent to The Sylvee at 29 S. Livingston St. in Madison.

