The Speckled Hen Inn

Best Bed & Breakfast | Gold Winner

Located just 7.5 miles from the Capitol Square, this 20- acre Madison country estate B&B features pastures with grazing sheep and llama, two creeks, pine plantations, orchards, berry patches, walking trails and numerous gardens. You will also see a number of happy speckled hens roaming about that produce the wonderful eggs featured at breakfast each day. Rooms include private baths with whirlpool jetted tubs and fireplaces, but the inn is perhaps best known for its outstanding multi-course, farm-to-table breakfasts that uniquely showcase the many fruits and vegetables grown on the property.

5525 Portage Road, 244-9368, speckledheninn.com

