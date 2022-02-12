The season of unfinished business

by Jordyn Reed

REEDSBURG, Wis. — This season is all about unfinished business for the top-ranked Reedsburg girls basketball team.

Following a disappointing loss in the 2021 state championship game, the Beavers set their sights this season on winning the program’s first-ever state title. And they are well on their way to making that happen. The team returned every player from last year and just finished the regular season with a perfect record (23-0).

Now, the countdown to the postseason begins.

