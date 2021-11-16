‘The school needs help’: MMSD school board discusses violent incident at Madison East High School

by Brad Hamilton

Tonight, a special meeting was held at MMSD’s school board meeting.

The focus: how to combat concerns of violence at Madison East High School.

Last week, multiple fights broke out on the school grounds with police having to use pepper spray to break them up.

Five students were taken to the hospital to be treated for pepper spray related injuries, while two students were cited for their involvement in the fights.

Frustration was clear from the voices of those concerned about a recent violent incident at Madison East High School.

The main argument made between public commenters: whether or not to reinstate School-Related Police Officers (also referred to as SRO’S).

Some are for bringing SRO’s back, believing violence has only gotten worse since their removal from Madison Public School’s back in the summer of 2020.

“We need all hands on deck. All levels of support for security there because the kids are scared to death that something is going to happen,” explained concerned parent, Travis Dobson.

However, others are completely against the idea.

“We need to ask how we can ensure that they are safe? How can we help them to learn socially and emotionally. The answers need to come from those that are not focused on crime and punishment but rather support and healing,” said parent of a former Memorial student, Tina Hogle.

Madison School District Superintendent, Dr. Carlton Jenkins, is against the reinstatement of SRO’s.

Instead, Dr. Jenkins believes the best path forward is to continue working with teachers, students and the community on other solutions.

“I do not believe that resource officers and isolation in schools will make the difference. I think we need to change mindsets in our community and work together. We cannot count anyone out,” shared Dr. Jenkins.

