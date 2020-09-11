The Roman Candle

Site staff
Posted:
by Site staff

The Roman Candle

Willy Street and Middleton Locations

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Any Small Salad

MAIN

Any 12″ Specialty Pizza

DESSERT

Cannoli Cake
Flourless Chocolate Cake

$40 FAMILY

APPETIZER

Any Large Salad

MAIN

One Pizza Kit (feeds a family of 4-6 people)

DESSERT

One Pint of Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream

Willy St.: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Call to order: 608-258-2000
Middleton: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Call to order: 608-831-7777
theromancandle.com

Click here to see more menus.

Beef Council Logo

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.