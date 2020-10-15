The Red Zone temporarily closes due to ‘abundance of COVID cases’

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

HIGHLAND, Wis. — The Red Zone in Highland will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the large number of COVID-19 cases.

According to a Facebook post, two individuals working at The Red Zone have COVID-19, and started quarantine Oct. 6. The post said they are doing well.



The post said the restaurant followed health guidelines for carryouts last Thursday and Friday.

The Red Zone plans to resume carryout business next Thursday.

“The safety of our customers and staff are most important to us,” the post said. “Thank you for your continued support and we will see you next week.”



