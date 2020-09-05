‘The Princess Bride’ cast to reunite for script read fundraiser

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

20th Century Fox "The Princess Bride" (1987)

MADISON, Wis. — The cast of “The Princess Bride” will reunite Sept. 13 for a virtual script read to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The live-streamed event will be held at 6 p.m. and feature cast members Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin and other guests. The script read will be followed by a Cast Q&A session moderated by Patton Oswalt.

The DPW is accepting donations to support the Biden campaign.

More details are available online.

