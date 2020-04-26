‘The perfect release’: Getting outside during safe at home orders

MADISON, Wis.– Warmer weather and sunny skies gave bikers the perfect Sunday to get out and exercise amid a safer at home order.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that while many states across the country will have stay at home orders well into the spring, it’s important to find ways to still safely get outside and exercise.

“Riding bikes is absolutely the perfect release right now for people that just want to spend some time outside,” Down With Bikes Owner Pepe Barros said.

Barros is an advocate for biking. His business, Down With Bikes, travels to community events to educate people about bikes and make repairs.

“It’s been weird. You know, it’s different, because normally these days is starting peak season, but as I said, most of our work is out in the community,” Barros said.

With gatherings canceled, Barros said private repair appointments are spiking. The business model is designed so that he can fix bikes anywhere. People can also drop off bikes or Barros will pick them up, all while keeping interactions to a minimum. After an assessing and fixing the bike, it is sanitized and returned.

Although life is different right now, Barros said biking itself hasn’t changed all that much.

“Biking is kind of ideal, because you are already by yourself,” Barros said. “You don’t need to depend on anyone else.”

Social distancing guidelines still apply on trails and paths.



“This time is more special than ever in terms of respecting other people’s place and space in the path,” Barros said. “Everyone is going through the same struggle, so it’s the perfect time for just being friendly with each other.”

Some Madison streets have been repurposed to give bikes extra space for social distancing. Initial streets include:

Clyde Gallagher Ave

East Mifflin St

South Shore and West Shore Blvds

Trailsway and Monterey Dr

