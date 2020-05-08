Carryout so they can carry on
The Old Feed Mill
Friday & Saturday 4pm-7pm
608-795-4909
oldfeedmill.com
$25 INDIVIDUAL
APPETIZER
Garden Salad
choice of ranch or raspberry vinaigrette
Carrot Apple Soup
MAIN
Miller’s Meat Loaf
homemade Italian pork sausage spices up this traditional favorite, topped with mushroom gravy and our haystack onions, served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable medley
Mushroom Strudel
portobello and button mushrooms, onions, roasted red pepper and Arborio rice, wrapped in phyllo dough and served with porcini mushroom bechamel and vegetable medley
BBQ Smoked Chicken
half of chicken smoked in house and served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable medley
DESSERT
Key Lime White Chocolate Pie
Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce