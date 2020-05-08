The Old Feed Mill

The Old Feed Mill
Friday & Saturday 4pm-7pm
608-795-4909
oldfeedmill.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Garden Salad
choice of ranch or raspberry vinaigrette

Carrot Apple Soup

MAIN

Miller’s Meat Loaf
homemade Italian pork sausage spices up this traditional favorite, topped with mushroom gravy and our haystack onions, served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable medley

Mushroom Strudel
portobello and button mushrooms, onions, roasted red pepper and Arborio rice, wrapped in phyllo dough and served with porcini mushroom bechamel and vegetable medley

BBQ Smoked Chicken
half of chicken smoked in house and served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable medley

DESSERT

Key Lime White Chocolate Pie

Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce

 

