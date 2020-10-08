The Old Fashioned launches GoFundMe to help ‘make it through the winter’

Funds will go toward operating expenses and paying employees.

Photo by Nicole Peaslee Cheese curds from the Old Fashioned

Since its opening in 2005, The Old Fashioned has become a local institution serving the quintessential foods that make Wisconsin famous.

The restaurant now is asking for help through a GoFundMe page as curbside, delivery and outdoor seating sales can no longer cover its expenses.

“Our goal for the short term is to keep our staff employed, serve our community and make it through the winter in hopes of opening at 100% capacity as soon as it is safe for everyone,” the GoFundMe says.

The Old Fashioned is known for its cheese curds having won best cheese curds in the state in 2019, according to USA Today. As a restaurant known for its classic Wisco fare, Madison Magazine featured the restaurant on its March “Eat Like A Madisonian” cover.



Since March, The Old Fashioned cut down from 108 employees to 24. Those staff members stayed employed through funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. According to the GoFundMe, that was intended to be a short term fix as no one thought they would be at 25% capacity eight months later.

All funds donated will be used to offset operating costs, employee health care and payroll costs until The Old Fashioned can open at full capacity.

“We cannot wait for the day when we are able to share some cherry bounce, muddle you an Old-Fashioned, see pictures of your quarantine adventures and welcome our family and Big Shots back to The Old Fashioned,” the page says.

Donations can be made here.

