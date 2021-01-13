The Nitty Gritty launches new virtual restaurant concept

After months in the making, The Nitty Gritty is launching a new fried chicken concept operating out of its Downtown Madison location.

According to a release, Cluck will open Wednesday afternoon through third party delivery websites. Originally the team at The Nitty Gritty hoped to open Cluck as its own brick & mortar concept, but with the pandemic they decided to hold it for future consideration.

“We have spent 53 years pioneering better burgers in the Madison market, and are confident that we will also lead the booming popularity of fried chicken sandwiches in the local independent scene,” CEO and owner Eric Suemnicht says. “Technically, this is a virtual restaurant at this time, but the concept is far more developed and complete than your typical virtual offshoot.”

The menu created by Chef Ryan Kirby features hand-breaded fried chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, along with appetizers, salads and not-fried chicken options, which include vegetarian burgers. There are nine fried chicken sandwich options ranging from Nashville Hot to Pretzel and Maui Wowee to Thai Green Curry, a coconut buttermilk marinated chicken breast topped with a green curry slaw.

Currently Cluck will only operate out of the Downtown location, but The Nitty Gritty hopes to expand to Middleton and Sun Prairie later in the year.

Cluck can be ordered through EatStreet, Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash. The Nitty Gritty will add online ordering for pick-up or curbside drop-off through The Nitty Gritty’s website in the new future.

The full menu can be found here.