The NFL postpones the Broncos-Patriots game after team reports a positive Covid-19 test

CNN by CNN

The NFL announced this week’s game between the Broncos-Patriots is postponed due to Covid-19.

The game, which was scheduled for Monday, was delayed after the Patriots reported a positive coronavirus test on Sunday. Both teams will now have a week 5 bye.

“Details on a new game date and time will be announced shortly,” the league said in a statement.

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

The game had already been rescheduled from Sunday to Monday to “ensure the safety of the players,” according to the NFL.

The team was Covid-19 free as of Friday, but the Patriots confirmed to CNN that they had one positive test on Sunday, and they have closed their practice facilities as a precaution.

The Tennessee Titans also had to close their facilities because of a positive Covid-19 test. They are still scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

Last week, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus, and the Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs was rescheduled. The Titans also had to cancel their game against the Steelers.

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.