The next WINTER STORM is just hours away! What to expect – Chris

MADISON, Wis. — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of Southern Wisconsin as the next winter storm is now just hours away. Today and Sunday have been made ALERT days by the News 3 Now First Warn Weather team.

TIMING AND IMPACTS:

While Saturday has started dry, snow will breakout from southwest to northeast during the early evening.

Ongoing moderate, to at times heavy, snow will accumulate through tonight and into Sunday morning. Gusty winds will also lead to blowing and drifting, along with lowered visibility. Travel will be most difficult during this time.

The late morning and early afternoon on Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with snow tapering to flurries. Some light additional accumulation is possible.

Total snow accumulation will range from around 2-3″ north of Wisconsin Dells to 8-9″ or a little more down toward the Illinois state line, and along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

This snow is expected to be a bit heavier and wetter, which could create added difficulty when clearing, and icier walkways.

TAKE ACTION:

This storm is now less than 12 hours away. While changes are still possible, impact from a winter storm is now imminent. Now is the time to take action in preparation for heavy snow impacts, and get anything that may be needed ready to go. As well, stay tuned to News 3 Now First Warn Weather online, on air, and on social media for updates as this storm inches closer.